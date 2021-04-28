One held for forging test results

The Ernakulam rural police arrested a person, who was allegedly into forging forged RT-PCR results for monetary gain.

The arrested was identified as Sajith Mandal, 30, of Murshidabad in West Bengal. He was running a firm booking train and flight tickets at Keecheripady in Muvattupuzha.

He was under surveillance over the past week after the police received information that he was forging RT-PCR results in the name of a hospital and a private lab. Reportedly, the police have seized documents of money transactions and several Aadhaar cards.

A tip-off received by K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) led to his arrest. A team led by Muvattupuzha Inspector K.S. Gopakumar, sub inspectors Sasikumar V.K. and Shakeer M.A., assistant sub inspector Joji P.S., senior civil police officers Sanoop P.K., Bibil Mohan, Kumar V.P., and Jins Kuriakose made the arrest.