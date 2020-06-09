One held for assault

The Puthencruz police on Tuesday arrested a person and detained three juveniles in connection with the assault of a 16-year-old at Thiruvaniyur.

According to the police, the incident sparked off after the victim tagged his picture in the Instagram alongside the image of a girl who allegedly has an affair with one of the three juveniles. Following this, the accused roughed him up on a road next to his home on Monday. The assault was filmed by one of the boys.

The incident came to light after someone shared the visual on the Facebook page of K. Karthik, the District Police Chief ( Ernakulam Rural).