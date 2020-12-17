One externed under KAAPA

The Ernakulam rural police have banned Vishnu, 24, of Vengoor, from the rural limits under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention Act (KAAPA).
Vishnu has five cases against him at Kodanadu, Muvattupuzha, and Kuruppumpady police stations. He has been slapped with charges including assault, rioting, trespassing, criminal intimidation, and illegal possession of arms.
He has also been charged with attempt to murder by hurling a bomb. KAAPA was invoked against the accused as part of Operation Dark Hunt being carried out as per the orders of the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.
So far, 24 persons have been banned from entering the rural limits under the operation while another 21 have been arrested.
The public can alert either the Kodanad police station (0484-2649015) or the district special branch (0484-2623540) if he is found to have entered the rural police limits in violation of the ban.
