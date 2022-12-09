One expelled from Ernakulam Rural police limits under KAAPA

December 09, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police have expelled an alleged habitual offender under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Sanju Babu, 23, of Mulanthuruthy was expelled from the rural police limits for six months. He has several cases against him at the Mulanthuruthy police station and Thripunithura Excise circle limits.

He has been accused of attempt to murder and assault, and has been involved in NDPS cases, in the last three years. Ernakulam Range DIG Neeraj Kumar Gupta issued the expulsion order based on a report submitted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar as part of the ongoing drive, Operation Dark Hunt.

KAAPA was invoked after Sanju was arraigned as an accused in a case registered for attempting to murder a man at Kanjiramattom in August.

“We will intensify the drive invoking KAAPA to rein in anti-social activities,” said Mr. Kumar. So far, 63 persons have been arrested and 41 expelled under Operation Dark Hunt.