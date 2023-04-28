ADVERTISEMENT

One dead, two injured in scaffolding collapse at Mundamveli

April 28, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site at Mundamveli on Friday.

C.T. Joseph of Cheruparambil, Mundamveli, died after the scaffolding of an under-construction building of the Coast Guard collapsed. The workers were engaged in the construction of parapet wall on the fourth floor when the scaffolding collapsed.

The injured identified as Jacob Binu and Maxon, both residents of Mundamveli, were admitted to a private hospital. The Thoppumpady police have registered a case.

CONNECT WITH US