HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One dead, two injured in scaffolding collapse at Mundamveli

April 28, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site at Mundamveli on Friday.

C.T. Joseph of Cheruparambil, Mundamveli, died after the scaffolding of an under-construction building of the Coast Guard collapsed. The workers were engaged in the construction of parapet wall on the fourth floor when the scaffolding collapsed.

The injured identified as Jacob Binu and Maxon, both residents of Mundamveli, were admitted to a private hospital. The Thoppumpady police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.