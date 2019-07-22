One dead, several houses damaged in incessant rain

A person died and half a dozen houses destroyed in the incessant rain that lashed the district on Sunday.

Thangavelu, 32, of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu died following collapse of a wall at Edavanakkad. He was residing near Pavakulam temple at Kaloor. Several houses were damaged at Matoor and Kumbalanghi.

Unlike in several other districts, the District Administration has not declared a holiday for educational institutions on Monday as reports from tahsildars said the weather condition is not so bad in the district.

District Collector S. Suhas had entrusted the tahsidars with providing feedback from respective regions. Any information on holiday being declared will be posted on the Facebook page of the District Collector and the District Information Officer.

Control rooms opened

Control rooms have been opened at Kanayannur and Ernakulam. The numbers are 2360704 and 2423513.

A relief camp has been opened at Government Upper Primary School, Tiruvaloor. A meeting will be held at Muvattupuzha on Monday morning to review precautions that are in place to tackle a possible worsening of floods.

Officials and people’s representatives will participate in the meeting that has been convened by Eldo Abraham, MLA.