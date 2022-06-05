One dead as motorcycle falls from unfinished bridge

Allegedly, there were no sign boards warning that the bridge was under construction

Allegedly, there were no sign boards warning that the bridge was under construction

A youngster died and another was injured as their motorcycle fell from a partially constructed bridge connecting Puthiyakavu and Thripunithura on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Vishnu, 27, of Eroor, while 22-year-old Adarsh, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries. They were on their way to Thripunithura from Puthiyakavu when the tragedy struck around 2.30 a.m.

Allegedly, there were no sign boards warning that the bridge was under construction, leading to the fall of the unsuspecting victims into the Andhakaara Canal, sources said. In fact, local residents alleged that motorists taking the bridge to avert the busy Vaikom Road is quite common.

Police personnel who rushed to the spot after being alerted by local residents took the youngsters to a city hospital. The police said that Vishnu suffered internal bleeding and later succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon. Enraged local residents laid siege to the PWD office in Thripunithura in protest and relented only after officials assured to erect sufficient sign boards.

Congress activists staged a sit in protest at the PWD office after the motorcycle fell into an unmarked gap between the road and the Andhakaara Canal bridge.

Probe under way

A probe is underway, and omission, if any, by the PWD in forewarning motorists about the work site would be taken into account, the police said.