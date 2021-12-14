Kochi

One arrested with MDMA

In a joint operation, the Thoppumpady police and city District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force on Tuesday arrested a person allegedly found in possession of 5 gms of the premium party drug MDMA.

The arrested man was identified as Sulfiker, 26, of Mattancherry. He was living in a rented house at Palluruthy and was arrested from Thoppumpady. The accused allegedly targeted youngsters and students for selling the drug.

An investigation has been launched to find out the potential involvement of more persons.


