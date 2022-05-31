One arrested with heroin
The man had reached Perumbavoor from Assam just two days ago
The Perumbavoor police on Tuesday arrested a person with 90 grams of heroin oil.
The arrested was identified as Kheirul Islam, 26, from Assam. The drug was recovered during a raid conducted at his rented home on a tip-off received by the police.
The contraband was found hidden in seven packets, and micro tumblers used for selling the drug in small quantities, predominantly to migrant workers, were also recovered. He had reached Perumbavoor from Assam just two days ago.
A team led by inspector R. Ranjith made the arrest.
