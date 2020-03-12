Kochi

One arrested with hashish oil

Tracked using tip-off from Yodhav app

The Central police on Wednesday arrested a person with two grams of hashish oil and a LSD stamp from near Marine Drive.

The arrested was identified as Reghu, 25, of Bengaluru. He was tracked down with the help of a tip-off received through the app Yodhav, which enables sharing of information with the police while remaining anonymous.

Though he tried to flee, the police managed to catch him. The police said that he had come with the contraband from Bengaluru two days ago and was trying to set up a network for regular supply of drugs.

