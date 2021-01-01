One arrested with ganja during special drive

Specially trained cops deployed to check drug trafficking

The Ernakulam Rural Police on Thursday arrested a man with 1.40 kg of ganja from Rayamangalam.

The arrested is Salam Mandal, 22, of Malda in West Bengal. He was nabbed during a New Year special drive conducted on the directions of K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

The police said the accused had brought the narcotic from Thiruvananthapuram allegedly for sale among migrant workers in Perumbavoor. Though Salam attempted to flee on spotting the police, he was chased down.

The Rural police have deployed specially trained cops to check drug trafficking. A team led by Kuruppampady Station House Officer K.R. Manoj, Sub Inspector Jijin G. Chacko, and Civil Police Officers Mahin Shah, Abubacker, Sasikumar K.R., Salim A.K., and Nizar K.P. made the arrest.

The Rural police had seized 177 kg of ganja in various operations in 2020.