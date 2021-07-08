One arrested with drug

KOCHI

08 July 2021 23:43 IST

Excise officials on Thursday arrested a person allegedly with 390 mg of the premium drug MDMA from Padamugal in Vazhakkala village.

The arrested man was identified as Afsal O.M., 23, of Wayanad. He was allegedly into selling the drug for ₹3,000 for a gram.

The accused was nabbed by the officials who approached him in the guise of clients. He made a futile attempt to flee.

Excise officials said that the accused was an habitual drug abuser. A team led by excise circle inspector Anwar Sadat made the arrest.