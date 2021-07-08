Kochi

One arrested with drug

Excise officials on Thursday arrested a person allegedly with 390 mg of the premium drug MDMA from Padamugal in Vazhakkala village.

The arrested man was identified as Afsal O.M., 23, of Wayanad. He was allegedly into selling the drug for ₹3,000 for a gram.

The accused was nabbed by the officials who approached him in the guise of clients. He made a futile attempt to flee.

Excise officials said that the accused was an habitual drug abuser. A team led by excise circle inspector Anwar Sadat made the arrest.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2021 11:44:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/one-arrested-with-drug/article35224799.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY