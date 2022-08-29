One arrested under Operation P Hunt in Kochi

Raids conducted; around 30 mobile phones seized

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 29, 2022 19:11 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police arrested a man under Operation P Hunt, the drive against online child sex offenders in the State.

The arrested is Abbas, 38, of Maramppilly. Pornographic images of children were recovered from his mobile phone.

Raids were conducted at 36 locations, including houses and establishments, and reports were filed against 28 persons in court. Raids lasted from the early morning hours till midnight. Around 30 mobile phones and related accessories were seized.

The drive, at the instance of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar, was conducted jointly by Cyberdome, cyber cell, and officers drawn from various police stations.

The operation is targeted at those viewing, sharing, downloading, and storing pornographic materials involving children. Mr. Kumar said the drive would continue in the days to come.

