One arrested under Operation Dark Hunt

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 12, 2022 19:23 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police have arrested a man invoking the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). Vinu Vikraman, 29, of Nedumbassery was nabbed under the ongoing Operation Dark Hunt.

The accused has several cases against him at Nedumbassery, Chengamanad, North Paravur and Ayyampuzha police stations. Among the charges against him are murder, attempt to murder, assault, criminal trespass, unlawful assembly, and illegal possession of firearms.

He was arrested on the basis of a report by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. Being the key accused in the murder of a man at Athani in November 2019, he was banned from entering Ernakulam district till the trial in the case was over.

However, he allegedly violated the order and threatened a shop owner and workers at Chengamanad in June. Subsequently, KAAPA was invoked against him. He was nabbed from his hideout in Alappuzha by a team led by Nedumbassery Inspector Sony Mathai.

So far, 62 habitual offenders have been arrested and 36 expelled under Operation Dark Hunt.

Gambling

The Kothamangalam police nabbed 32 persons found engaged in gambling at Kothamangalam Club on Sunday night. Nearly ₹1 lakh was seized from them.

