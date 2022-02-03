One arrested under KAAPA

KOCHI

03 February 2022 23:37 IST

The Ernakulam rural police on Thursday arrested a man under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

The arrested man was identified as Anil Mathai, 41, of Rayamangalam. He was arrested on a report by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

He has multiple cases against him in various police stations, including Perumbavoor, Angamaly, and Karinmkunnam in the district, and Thankamani in Idukki district. He had been convicted in four theft cases.

So far, the Ernakulam rural police have arrested 33 persons and externed 31 under its ongoing Operation Dark Hunt. Mr. Karthik said that action would be taken against more persons in the days to come.