One arrested under KAAPA

Kochi

30 June 2021 23:32 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police on Wednesday arrested a man under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

The arrested was identified as Eby, 25, of Ayyampuzha who was an alleged habitual offender. He was arrested and sent to Viyyur Central Jail on a report by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

He has several cases, including attempt to murder, assault, theft, illegal possession of arms, unlawful assembly, threatening, and obstructing the duty of a public servant, at Ayyampuzha, Kalady, Peechy, Koratty, and Elamakkara police stations.

The Rural police have so far arrested 28 persons under KAAPA under the ongoing Operation Dark Hunt. Besides, another 26 have been banned from entering the Rural police limits.