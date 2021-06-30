Kochi

One arrested under KAAPA

The Ernakulam Rural police on Wednesday arrested a man under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

The arrested was identified as Eby, 25, of Ayyampuzha who was an alleged habitual offender. He was arrested and sent to Viyyur Central Jail on a report by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

He has several cases, including attempt to murder, assault, theft, illegal possession of arms, unlawful assembly, threatening, and obstructing the duty of a public servant, at Ayyampuzha, Kalady, Peechy, Koratty, and Elamakkara police stations.

The Rural police have so far arrested 28 persons under KAAPA under the ongoing Operation Dark Hunt. Besides, another 26 have been banned from entering the Rural police limits.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2021 11:32:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/one-arrested-under-kaapa/article35067382.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY