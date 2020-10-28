One arrested under KAAPA

The Ernakulam Rural police on Wednesday arrested a person accused in over ten cases in the past six years under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) as part of its ongoing Operation Dark Hunt.

The arrested was identified as Amal, 25, of Vengoor. He was arrested on a report by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

The arrested was accused in cases related to murder, attempt to murder, assault, trespass, unlawful assembly, and illegal possession of arms in Kuruppampady, Kothamangalam and Angamaly police stations.

He was kept in preventive arrest for six months in 2017 on account of his proclivity to engage in criminal acts. The police have now invoked KAAPA against the accused who is already behind the bars for having attacked the police and obstructing their duty while arresting one of his accomplices. His arrest was recorded by Kuruppampady Station House Officer K.R. Manoj.

This was the fifth arrest to be made this month under Operation Dark Hunt aimed at cleansing the Ernakulam Rural limits of miscreants. So far, 16 persons have been arrested and 23 have been banned invoking KAAPA under the operation. Mr. Karthik said that more people would be arrested as part of the operation in the coming days.