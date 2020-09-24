One arrested under KAAPA

Kochi

24 September 2020 00:00 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police have arrested a person on the charge of violating restrictions imposed on him under the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA).

The arrested is Ashik Babu, 22, of Cherai, who has several cases, including attempt to murder, assault, unlawful assembly, and criminal trespass, against his name within the Munambam police station limits.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik had barred him from entering the police station limits for a year from March 20. However, he was found at Munambam on September 20, following which he was arrested and remanded.

As many as 23 persons, including eight from Munambam, had been similarly barred from entering their respective police station limits. “We are closely keeping a tab on them, and anyone found violating the orders will be strictly dealt with. Besides, we are also planning to intensify action under KAAPA in the coming days,” Mr. Karthik said.

Sexual abuse

The Chengamanad police on Wednesday arrested a person on the charge of sexually abusing his mentally challenged stepdaughter. A neighbour was arrested on similar charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act earlier.