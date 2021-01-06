One arrested on robbery charge

Kochi

06 January 2021 01:28 IST

The Ernakulam North police arrested a person on the charge of robbing money and mobile phone of a Kannur resident near the Kaloor metro station in November last year.

The arrested is Sanal, 23, of Udaya Colony at Kadavanthra. He was the second accused in the case and has cases registered against him for theft in North and Central police stations.

The police had arrested Maheendran, a resident of the same colony and the first accused in the case, last month. They recovered the stolen phone from Sanal’s house. The accused was produced in court and remanded.

Advertising

Advertising

Two more accused in the case are absconding. The police had already seized the car the gang had used for criminal activities. The accused had also allegedly stolen two foreign breed pet dogs from two houses at Pachalam and Elamakkara.

Though the police had identified the accused in those cases and recovered both the dogs, no case was registered, since the owners of the dogs said they had no complaint.