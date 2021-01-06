One arrested on robbery charge

The Ernakulam North police arrested a person on the charge of robbing money and mobile phone of a Kannur resident near the Kaloor metro station in November last year.
The arrested is Sanal, 23, of Udaya Colony at Kadavanthra. He was the second accused in the case and has cases registered against him for theft in North and Central police stations.
The police had arrested Maheendran, a resident of the same colony and the first accused in the case, last month. They recovered the stolen phone from Sanal’s house. The accused was produced in court and remanded.
Two more accused in the case are absconding. The police had already seized the car the gang had used for criminal activities. The accused had also allegedly stolen two foreign breed pet dogs from two houses at Pachalam and Elamakkara.
Though the police had identified the accused in those cases and recovered both the dogs, no case was registered, since the owners of the dogs said they had no complaint.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath