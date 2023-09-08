ADVERTISEMENT

One arrested on job fraud charge

September 08, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by the Kodanad police on charge of cheating job aspirants by promising them work visa to France.

The arrested is Anand, 33, of Okkal. He was accused of cheating two job aspirants from Cheranalloor to the tune of ₹4 lakh each.

The victims lodged a police petition after the accused failed to deliver the visa even after the date as he had promised. The police were verifying whether the accused, a hotel employee, had committed similar offences in the past.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Theft

The Puthenvelikkara police on Friday arrested one more person in connection with the break-in and theft in a house.

The arrested is Nur Muhammed Ali, 32, of Assam. Gold and silver ornaments and bronze valuables were stolen on August 31. The police had already arrested two residents of Assam in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US