One arrested on job fraud charge

September 08, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by the Kodanad police on charge of cheating job aspirants by promising them work visa to France.

The arrested is Anand, 33, of Okkal. He was accused of cheating two job aspirants from Cheranalloor to the tune of ₹4 lakh each.

The victims lodged a police petition after the accused failed to deliver the visa even after the date as he had promised. The police were verifying whether the accused, a hotel employee, had committed similar offences in the past.

Theft

The Puthenvelikkara police on Friday arrested one more person in connection with the break-in and theft in a house.

The arrested is Nur Muhammed Ali, 32, of Assam. Gold and silver ornaments and bronze valuables were stolen on August 31. The police had already arrested two residents of Assam in the case.

