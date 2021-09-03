Kochi

One arrested in Kochi on charge of assault

The Kalady police on Friday arrested a man on charge of assaulting a middle-aged man and threatening to set a honeytrap for him.

The arrested was identified as Nikhil, 25, of Ayyampuzha. He is accused of threatening a man from Manjapra and demanding ₹10 lakh. The man was assaulted when he failed to pay the money.

The accused was released only recently after being arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. “We have intensified the probe and more arrests are likely,” said K. Karthick, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

A team led by inspector B. Santhosh, sub inspectors Davis and Sathish, assistant sub inspector Abdul Sathar, and senior civil police officers Anilkumar and Ignatius made the arrest.


Comments
