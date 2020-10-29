One arrested on charge of admission fraud

Kochi

29 October 2020 01:29 IST

The North police on Wednesday arrested the key accused in a case in which a gang allegedly cheated job aspirants of ₹2 lakh by promising them admission to a course in a prominent nursing institution in the city.

The arrested was identified as Akhil, 26, of Kottayam. He was employed with a medical transcription firm at Palarivattom.

The police said that he masqueraded as a middleman and cheated job aspirants.

The nursing institution concerned got wind of the cheating being done using its name and lodged a petition with the police.