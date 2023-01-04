HamberMenu
One arrested in Muvattupuzha moral policing case

January 04, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Muvattupuzha police arrested a 37-year-old native of Valakom, Muvattupuzha, in a case of moral policing after two persons allegedly hurled abuse on a couple who were travelling in their car along with their five-month-old baby on January 2.

The arrested is Sanju Bose. The search for the other is on. The two allegedly hurled abuse and attacked the car of Denitt and his wife Reeni of Valakom near Kunnaykkal Road near Valakom CTC Junction around 10.30 p.m. on Monday. The couple had got down from the car to console their baby who was crying. The accused allegedly questioned them and wanted to know why they were standing there in the night.

The two who were travelling on a two-wheeler stopped the family from proceeding further and allegedly destroyed the rear view mirror and number plate of the car. They fled from the scene after the couple sought police help.

