One arrested in abduction case

Kochi

20 April 2021 20:36 IST

The Nedumbassery police on Tuesday arrested a person in connection with the alleged abduction of an air passenger by a gang from the Kochi airport on Sunday.

The arrested was identified as Ibrahimkutty, 44, of Mudikkal in Perumbavoor. He is an accused in cases registered by several police stations in the district.

The passenger, Taju Thomas, was abducted by the gang allegedly in a pre-paid cab he had hired outside the international terminal of the airport on his arrival from Sharjah on Sunday afternoon. Two persons allegedly forced themselves into the cab and once it reached near the petrol pump outside the airport, the rest of the gang members converged there in five cars and then allegedly whisked him away.

The Nedumbassery police had managed to rescue the victim, who was allegedly assaulted, from a lodge at Perumbavoor later that evening though the gang had managed to give them the slip.

The exact reason for the kidnapping was under investigation and the possibility of it being a case of mistaken identity is also being looked into.

The police had registered a case invoking Sections including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 357 (assault or criminal force to any person) 365 (kidnapping or abduction) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), said that hunt is on for nabbing the rest of the accused.