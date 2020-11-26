One arrested for assaulting transgender

KOCHI

26 November 2020 23:51 IST

The Aluva East police arrested a man accused of assaulting and attempting to rob a transgender person.

The arrested man was identified as Salon Babu, 23, of Aluva. He had reportedly gone into hiding after the incident last month.

A team led by Inspector Rajesh P.S., sub inspectors Khadeeja M.M., Tomy K.A., assistant sub inspector Biju N.K., and senior civil police officers Shaijo George and Fasila Beegum made the arrest.

Advertising

Advertising