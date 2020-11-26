Kochi

One arrested for assaulting transgender

The Aluva East police arrested a man accused of assaulting and attempting to rob a transgender person.

The arrested man was identified as Salon Babu, 23, of Aluva. He had reportedly gone into hiding after the incident last month.

A team led by Inspector Rajesh P.S., sub inspectors Khadeeja M.M., Tomy K.A., assistant sub inspector Biju N.K., and senior civil police officers Shaijo George and Fasila Beegum made the arrest.

