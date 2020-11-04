One accused of attacking transgenders arrested

Two-member gang assaulted and robbed them of ₹15,000

The North police arrested the first accused in a case related to attacking transgenders and robbing their money last month.

The arrested was identified as Muhammed Nabeel aka Subin, 22, of Kodungalloor. The police said that he was part of a two-member gang that assaulted and robbed money from three transgenders awaiting a cab at Kaloor Manapattyparambu on October 23 at 1 a.m.

The gang had approached the transgenders on a motorcycle and demanded money from them. When they resisted, the accused attacked them and robbed them of ₹15,000 which was in their possession.

Following this, one of the transgenders lodged a police petition. A friend of the petitioner had climbed a tree near the station and threatened to commit suicide alleging that the police were not taking action on the petition.

The police have already arrested Mithun Krishna, another accused in the case.

A team led by North Station House Officer Sibi Tom and comprising sub inspector V.B. Anas and assistant sub inspector Vinod Krishna made the arrest.