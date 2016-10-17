oncern over parcels missing from trains

There is concern at parcels sent through trains going missing or they being handled in a rash manner by employees deputed for the purpose.

Sources in Railway Parcel Service said that around two per cent of parcels sent in trains go missing, are stolen or suffer damage.

This is because many antiquated practices are still followed in the parcel wing. The tariff is very low as compared to private courier agencies.

But a foolproof system has not been established to ensure safe storage and transport of parcels. Things are better in Kerala where stakeholders take better care and caution. This is not the case in many other States where unscrupulous elements call the shots, they said.

Recounting a harrowing experience, Mathew Jerome of Pala spoke of how his Rs.45,000 worth electronic goods were stolen from Millennium Express Superfast, which plies between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Ernakulam, on August 25.

They were kept in the parcel area in the guard cabin. The thieves managed to enter the locked area and decamp with the goods.

“This could not have happened sans the knowledge of Railway personnel. I visited the Railway Ministry office and sought action against the guard and RPF personnel concerned. Still, little action has been taken and the stolen goods are still to be retrieved,” Mr. Jerome said.

A Railway official said that criminal groups often eye seemingly costly cargo and are hell bent on stealing them. This can be prevented if there is better monitoring and coordination among different wings of the Railway, including RPF, he added.