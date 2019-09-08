Onam vegetable outlets opened

Government and quasi-government agencies have opened fruit and vegetables outlets across the district in view of Onam festivities.

The outlets are operational between September 7 and 10.

V.P. Sajeendran, MLA, inaugurated the fare at Kolencherry on Saturday, said a press release here.

Vegetables being sold through the outlets will be procured at 10% premium, and customers will get a 30% discount thanks to government support.

The markets are being opened to support farmers and to prevent any spiral in the prices of commodities.

A total of 120 outlets will be operational through various departments as well as agencies like Horticorp and Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam.

The outlets will sell produce from across the State, including those from Vattavada and Kanthalloor, where cool season vegetables are cultivated. Horticorp is involved in the procurement of produce from the two hill areas, the release added.