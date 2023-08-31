Onam to be the theme at IT camp for students

August 31, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Digital Onam will be the theme of the three-day camp for members of the Little KITES clubs in the district beginning on September 1.

The school camps for the current academic year will witness a total participation of about 6,340 students, who are members of the IT clubs spread across 197 schools in the district. Various computer-based programmes have been arranged on the theme of Onam festival as part of the learning programme.

Some of the highlights of the event include making music using Scratch programming language, preparing computer games based on digital floral carpets, and creating animation reels using free software. The young members of the clubs will also come up with promotion videos based on Onam fest, according to a release issued here.

Each camp member will prepare an assignment based on the experience gathered during the programme. The selected talents from the school camps will be permitted to attend the sub-district camp to be held in November, which will focus on animation and programming sectors. Nearly 100 teachers were given training as part of the camp.

Presently, about 19,122 students in Classes 8,9 and 10 are members of the KITES clubs. The members are given regular training in areas such as animation, cyber security, Malayalam computing and hardware and electronics under the project.