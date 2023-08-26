Onam celebrations held in water as a message against drowning

August 26, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - KOCHI

A unique Onam celebration was staged in Periyar along the Desham Kadavu near Aluva on Saturday.

Unlike the conventional celebrations, this event, organised by members of a swimming club was held entirely in water. Nearly 50 members of the Saji Valasseril River Swimming Club participated in the celebrations that lasted for almost two hours till 9.30 a.m.

Participants laid a floral carpet on a floating platform almost in the middle of the river. This was followed by a tug of war, again in the middle of the river. Participants also swung on swings tied to a big shade tree’s branch that extended well over the river. On completing the swing, they dived into the river making way for others enthusiastically waiting for their turn to take the swing.

“We organised this novel way of celebrations to attract everyone to the river by stripping them of the fear of water and to drive home the need for learning to swim to avoid drownings reported in large numbers every year. Fifty swimmers from our club who had swam across the river and regularly swim took part in the celebrations,” said Mr. Valasseril.

Mr. Valasseril’s club has been providing free swimming coaching in the river for the last 14 years. Till now, around 8,000 persons have learned swimming, including 10 differently abled people. Among these, 2,000 marked the completion of their swimming lessons by swimming across the river. Those who successfully swim across the river become eligible to join the kayaking club.

The coaching is done by ensuring safety measures, including a rescue boat in the river and an ambulance on the shore. Learners pay ₹100 a month towards meeting the expenses of maintaining these safety measures.

The swimming lessons for this year will be held from November 1 to May 31. Classes begin from 5.30 a.m. every day.