On Women’s Day, CMFRI to honour perseverance and spirit of two entrepreneurs in fisheries sector

March 07, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will honour, on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, two women whose spirit of enterprise helped them set an example for all, to overcome adverse situations.

Thripthi Shetty and Deepa Manoj have emerged successful as entrepreneurs in the fisheries sector. Both of them fought hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic and managed to earn a decent income from their entrepreneurial initiatives in ornamental fish culture and trade. Their unwavering spirit and relentless efforts would be honoured, said a communication from the CMFRI here.

Ms. Shetty, a transwoman from Kadungallur near Aluva, is a beneficiary of the CMFRI’s Science Technology Innovation Hub project. She said the ornamental fish culture under the banner Tripthi Aquatics had yielded good returns. Though she suffered heavy losses owing to the pandemic-induced curbs, she did not give up on her dream of starting her own business. Her perseverance paid off, and her business gradually grew.

Ms. Manoj’s leadership and management skills helped her build a thriving business that provides a means of livelihood to women in her neighbourhood. She hails from Keezhillam near Perumbavoor and launched her venture with a small ornamental fish unit. Later, she expanded it by roping in unemployed women in her neighbourhood to the business.

This was achieved after she formed groups, gave the women training in ornamental fish culture and breeding, and developed a better marketing mechanism. Her efforts to educate others yielded results as her enterprise, Atlanta Fish Farm, now provides livelihood to a number of people in her locality.

Creating awareness among women about the possibility of earning income through ornamental fisheries was the turning point in her transformation into a successful entrepreneur, she said.

Ms. Shetty manages a full-fledged venture with focus on breeding ornamental fish and marketing them. Recovering from the COVID-19 loss and developing a financially stable business enterprise was never easy. “The CMFRI’s support was crucial in surviving the difficult phase,” she said.