On Environment Day, students get a glimpse of marine world

Boating, tree planting and beach clean-up mark celebrations

A boat cruise for school children to Ernakulam barmouth to familiarise them with marine mammals, cleaning of Fort Kochi beach, and planting of saplings of native tree species in a city park marked the World Environment Day celebrations in Kochi.

The Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology, Kochi, took 45 students of three government schools in the district, on a boat trip to the Ernakulam barmouth.

The students were briefed about the presence of a resident population of the humpback dolphin in Kochi backwaters. Observations have confirmed the presence of a pod consisting of four to five individuals of the species, scientists said.

G.V.M. Gupta, the Director of the centre, inaugurated the programme. Sherine Sonia, K. Chandrasekhar, G. Kuberan and G. Dhaneesh, scientists of the centre, spoke to the students on marine biodiversity issues and marine mammals.

Fort Kochi beach

The southern regional office of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, in association with Orma Charity, an NGO, and the Coast Police, Fort Kochi, cleaned some parts of the Fort Kochi beach. Saplings were also planted. T. K. Asharaf, chairman, Health Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation, inaugurated the cleaning drive, and A. Madhivanan, Wildlife Inspector of the Bureau, spoke.

Planting saplings

The Kochi Corporation observed the day by organising planting of saplings of indigenous tree varieties in Subhash Bose Park. Nearly 40% of the trees in the park are exotic species such as Acacia. The civic authorities plan to plant around 40 indigenous species in the park as part of the greening programme. Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar inaugurated the function.