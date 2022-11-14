Ombudsman for Local bodies sends notice to Mayor Arya Rajendran on allegations of nepotism

November 14, 2022 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Ayra Rajendran, the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor, who is embroiled in a controversy over allegations of nepotism, may now face an inquiry into the allegations from Ombudsman for Local Bodies.

Justice P. S. Gopinathan, the Ombudsman, has ordered notices to Ms. Rajendran and the Secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, on a complaint filed by Sudheer Shah.

It was following the surfacing of a letter, allegedly written by Ms. Rajendran to the CPI (M) District Secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking a “priority list” of applicants to be considered for the temporary posts in the health wing of the Corporation that has landed her in trouble.

The issue soon snowballed into a full-fledged political controversy with the Opposition parties including BJP and Congress demanding the resignation of the Mayor.

The Crime Branch had launched a probe into the issue on a complaint from Ms. Rajendran to trace the origins of the letter even as she denied writing such a letter. The Mayor’s office had stated that such a letter was never sent by her or her office and added that she was out of town on the day on which the letter was reportedly sent. Mr. Nagappan had denied receiving such a letter.

The office of the Ombudsman will issue notices to Ms. Rajendran, the secretary and the complainant on Tuesday. The Mayor and the official, who will be provided with a copy of the complaint against them, have been asked to submit their written statements before November 20. The Ombudsman has also asked all the parties to the complaint to appear in an online sitting on December 2.

The Ombudsman can either order an inquiry into the complaint by any officer of his choice or conduct an inquiry by himself to decide on the matter. The officer thus picked up for the investigation will be considered as the staff of the Ombudsman for matters on the inquiry. The statements filed by the Mayor and the official will also be shared with the complainant. The decision on the inquiry will be taken after the parties file their statements, sources said.