Oman delegation visits Naval Base, Shipyard in Kochi

Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi, Oman’s Secretary General in the Ministry of Defence, along with a seven-member delegation concluded a two-day visit to Kochi on Friday.

The delegation interacted with Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of India’s Southern Naval Command headquartered in the city. They discussed defence cooperation.

The delegation also visited Cochin Shipyard, a public sector yard where the soon-to-be commissioned Indigenous Aircraft Carrier is berthed, besides the Navigation & Direction School and Diving School at the Naval Base.

In addition, the delegation interacted with the staff officers of Southern Naval Command before departing for Oman on Friday. The delegation was in New Delhi prior to their trip to Kochi to attend the 11th meeting of the India-Oman Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) aimed at enhancing defence cooperation between the two countries.