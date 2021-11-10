Olympian moves court to quash case

KOCHI

10 November 2021 22:17 IST

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the State Government on a petition by Olympian Mayookha Johny seeking to quash the FIR registered against her on charges of raising false rape allegations concerning her friend.

In her petition, she said that the case was registered against her to pressurise her into withdrawing her support extended to a friend, who was raped by a man who also took her nude photos and used them to blackmail her.

The case was registered against Ms. Johny and nine others by the police on a complaint that the allegations of rape levelled by the sportsperson and others were false. The complaint was lodged by a former trustee of a local religious outfit.

