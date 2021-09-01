Olympian fumes over waste dumping on road named after him

Kochi

01 September 2021 18:50 IST

P.R. Sreejesh tweets about people of his village ‘decorating the road’

The honour bestowed to Olympic hockey bronze medal winner P.R. Sreejesh by naming a road after him remains somewhat tainted after waste, including biomedical waste, was found dumped along the road.

The road near his home at Erumely ward in Kunnathunadu panchayat was named after him in honour of his sporting and Olympic exploits.

Mr. Sreejesh took the matter to social media through a tweet and also tagged the Chief Minister. The rather acerbic tweet sarcastically compared the 100% literacy of the State and zero common sense.

“This is the way people of my village decorated the road named after me. Kunnathunadu/Kizhakkambalam village officers have to look at this issue & take a decision,” he tweeted.

Mr. Sreejesh said that though both the village officers visited and took stock of the situation on Tuesday, the waste was yet to be removed. “They had gone back promising to report the matter to panchayat officials,” he said.

“We will take immediate steps to remove the waste and erect a board warning against dumping waste, and a surveillance camera. We will also lodge a complaint with the Kunnathunadu police,” said Kunnathunadu panchayat president Smithamol M.V.

Preetha Raju, ward member, said that some medical prescriptions found along the dumped waste has helped identify people likely to be involved. “Even in the past, we were able to trace illegal dumpers in a similar way. We are awaiting a report of the health wing on receiving which a police complaint will be lodged,” she said.

P.V. Sreenijin, Kunnathunadu MLA, attributed the incident to anti-social elements and said that necessary action will be taken.

The road along the Kizhakkambalam-Erumeli bypass passing through both Kunnathunadu and Kizhakkambalam panchayats has been a hotspot for illegal waste dumping for long. There have been instances in the past when such illegal dumping of waste of hazardous nature wrecked the paddy fields along the area.