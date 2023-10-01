Oldest voter in Ernakulam district honoured

HamberMenu
October 01, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector N.S.K. Umesh visiting Mary Sebastian, 101, the oldest voter in Ernakulam district, on Sunday.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh visiting Mary Sebastian, 101, the oldest voter in Ernakulam district, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh on Sunday visited Mary Sebastian of Mathirappilli House in Cheranalloor as she turned 101, as part of the observance of the International Day of Older Persons. Ms. Sebastian, the oldest voter in the district, is the matriarch of a family that has 68 members, including her children and grandchildren.

She told the Collector that she was a voter in Ernakulam constituency’s Booth 9. She was listed as a voter in 1952 and cast her first vote in the first general elections. Deputy Collector (Election) S. Bindu and Cheranalloor panchayat member Benny Francis were among those who visited Ms. Sebastian at her home.

