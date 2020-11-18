Old is gold for this collector of antique vessels, agricultural implements

Some of the items in the collection of Arjunankutty, a labourer, are 150 years old

P.V. Arjunankutty in Vettikkal, near Mulanthuruthy, is an avid collector of antiques, mostly agricultural implements, vessels, jars and other household equipment and utensils.

The array of collection reflects his range of activities. He is an active vegetable farmer, who runs a small poultry, engaged in dairying and aquaculture.

In fact, he said, he had been an enthusiastic angler and had a collection of fishing gear ranging from old fish traps to different types of nets.

Some of the items in his collection were about 150 years old, he said, and they reflected the evolution of implements and utensils over the years.

The vessels have different shapes and vary in size from a small earthen cup to large jars. They are made of mud, wood, brass and iron.

The collection had grown over the past 48 years, he said as he pointed out that while some people had contributed some of the items, he had also spent money on his own to buy some of the antiques in the collection.

He is a daily wage labourer but has helped dozens of schools in the area set up vegetable gardens.

Besides, a large number of students come to his house to take a look at the collection. However, the COVID-19 lockdown had brought the stream of visitors to a temporary stop now, he said.

He has also held regular exhibitions of agricultural implements in the past and takes part in the ‘Njattuvela’ markets that used to be organised in and around Mulanthuruthy before the lockdown came into effect.