Old age home at Muvattupuzha closed down, licence terminated

August 15, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Department of Social Justice has closed down the old age home in the SNDP School ward in Muvattupuzha, which hit the headlines following the death of five residents over a period of two weeks since July 1.

The licence granted to the centre, run by a private charitable and educational trust, under the Muvattupuzha municipality has been terminated. The action was based on an inquiry following the residents’ death. While two residents died at the hospital after they were shifted there by family members following the worsening of their condition, the death of three residents occurred at the centre.

Though there were allegations that the death of a few residents was due to serious skin ailment, the Health department probe did not verify it and found that they had other serious ailments.

A report of the department said the building had been functioning without a fitness certificate from the municipality. It was also revealed that the structure was in a poor state. As many as 23 residents were staying at the centre at the time of its closure.

K.B. Bineesh Kumar, president of the trust, said the family members of 16 residents had arranged alternative accommodation, while seven seriously ill residents were shifted to other elderly centres.

The municipal council decided to entrust Gandhi Bhavan at Pathanapuram with the management of the old age home following the deaths. A few councillors complained about lapses in its management. The trust authorities blamed the council for not renewing the agreement, which expired in 2022.

