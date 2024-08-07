GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Okkal Farm Fest to woo youth to farming

Published - August 07, 2024 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State seed farm at Okkal, near Perumbavoor, will hold Farm Fest 2024 with the theme ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ focusing on young people and students, who will be exposed to a variety of farming experiences from August 29 to 31.

The exhibitions and shows at the festival will also underscore the targets for achieving carbon neutrality, said Manoj Moothedan, president of the district panchayat.

‘Catch Them Young’ is the idea behind the farm festival which aims at wooing young people to farming.

“The Farm Fest 2024 will take a step forward from the educational tourism project launched about a year ago. The programme is to create climate awareness, especially among young people and students. Cycling tracks, treetop houses, a butterfly park, and an open air amphitheatre are being developed at the farm,” he said.

The Okkal seed farm is one of the prominent such facilities in the State with focus on premium quality seed production under the Department of Agriculture. The facility operates with the support of the Ernakulam district panchayat.

It was established in 1979 and the 32-acre farm on MC Road has been preserving nature for posterity, said an official of the department. The fields, the official said, are filled with eco-friendly farming alternatives, showcasing the sufficiency of natural circular systems.

“The alarming frequency of ecological disasters compels us to create climate awareness within society, as any ecological conservation initiative can only succeed through participation,” said the department official.

The educational tourism project that was initiated last year by the farm authorities has focused on re-instilling the connection between nature and humanity.

The three-day farm fest will be a celebration featuring exhibition and sales stalls, seminars, film shows, an agricultural quiz, live workshops on various agricultural and allied entrepreneurial options, and more.

The schools participating in the events can exhibit climate-friendly lifestyle alternatives at the venue.

“We look forward to witnessing the commitment, innovation and creativity of our youth, which will help carry our theme deeper into society”, Mr. Moothedan said.

The Okkal farm follows an integrated farming method with cow, goats, ducks, chicken, honeybee, mushroom and vermiculture activities.

Out of the 32 acres available for farming, 27 acres are under paddy. The rest of the area is occupied by production of coconut seedlings, pepper cuttings, bush pepper, vegetable seeds and seedlings for ornamental plants.

agriculture / Kerala / Kochi

