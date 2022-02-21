Oil tanker runs aground near Kavaratti port

Shipping services in Lakshadweep Islands halted

The SCI-operated vessel MV Thilaakkam, carrying diesel and petrol, that ran aground close to the harbour at Kavaratti on Monday while on its maiden voyage from Kochi.

KOCHI

On its first voyage, the 700 MT oil tanker vessel M V Thilaakkam ran aground near the Kavaratti port on Monday afternoon, halting shipping services between the islands of Lakshadweep group.

The vessel had started its journey from Kochi on February 19. The Shipping Corporation of India, which operates the vessel, had tweeted on February 19: “SCI inks new chapter as ship managers in boosting the economy, connectivity and lifeline of Lakshadweep with MV Thilaakkam embarking on her maiden voyage carrying around 700 CBM high speed diesel and 50 CBM marine spirit. This is also the first ever tanker shipment from Kochi to Kavaratti (sic)“.

It ran aground near the shallow entrance signal point at the eastern side of the Kavaratti port.

“The initial efforts by the port authorities to pull it free using tugboats failed. We hope that it may work during the high tide expected around midnight,” said an official of the Lakshadweep Administration.

Two vessels were halted at the entry point following the incident. There were no safety issues as of now from the grounded vessel, according to the officials.

MV Thilaakkam, having 62-m length and 2.50 m draught, was carrying petrol and diesel on its maiden journey. It is owned by the Lakshadweep Administration and the voyage was in the aftermath of the recent decision to set up fuel pumping and storage stations at Kavaratti and Minicoy islands.

The facilities are getting ready for inauguration and the vessel was carrying fuel meant for the pumping and storage stations, according to the officials.

The vessel has separate tanks for carrying 317.700 MT of high speed diesel; 47.900 MT of aviation turbine fuel; 45.500 MT of petrol; and 41.100 MT of kerosene.