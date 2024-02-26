GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Oil pipeline passing through Kochi city restored

February 26, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Furnace oil that leaked from a pipeline forming a pool in the stagnant waters of the Mullassery canal being pumped into a tanker on Monday.  

Furnace oil that leaked from a pipeline forming a pool in the stagnant waters of the Mullassery canal being pumped into a tanker on Monday.   | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

BPCL Kochi Refinery engineers have restored a furnace oil pipeline, which has not been under use for around three years now, passing through Kochi city.

A leak in the pipeline was detected on Thursday near Karakkad Cross Road near Chittoor Road. The leak occurred as the pipeline was being flooded with water to wash out any residue of furnace oil in the pipeline as part of the decommissioning work.

BPCL sources said the leaked substance was a mixture of both oil and water and posed no danger despite a severe odour reported by people near the site on Thursday. The pipe had been fully restored, and the road had been opened to traffic, sources added. The pipeline is being decommissioned as part of establishing new lines to link the refinery with the Kochi port.

