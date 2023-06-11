Oil exploration in Kollam Sea taking final shape

June 11, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The exploratory oil and gas drilling project in the Kollam Sea is taking shape with Oil India Limited seeking a ‘Shore Base facility’ at Kollam Sea Port to kickstart the drilling by April next.

The Assam-based company had won the bid for exploration and production of oil and natural gas in a few locations including the Kerala-Konkan offshore basin.

The Shore Base facility includes a jetty for berthing and handling offshore supply vessels, open and covered storage for material and equipment, dry and liquid bulk handling facility including a liquid mud plant, material handling and Stevedore to load or unload the cargo. A dedicated communication network and engineering facilities too form part of the facility.

The oil company has sought the facilities at least for 18 months. The company hopes to get the facilities ready by March 2024 as the exploratory drilling activities have been scheduled to begin in April, according to sources.

The firm is in the process of hiring an independent leg jack-up drilling unit bundled with sea logistics for drilling one exploratory well in the offshore block allotted to it. A jack-up rig, a drilling rig used in offshore locations, consists of a barge and legs that can be raised or lowered into the seafloor to support the rig, according to industry sources.

The exploratory drilling will take place at around 26 nautical miles from the Kollam coast. The exploration will also see a host of activities in the Kollam Sea Port, the nearest one to the drilling location.

The Kollam Port will also have to provide facilities for serving the regular daily requirements of the drilling field including a dedicated Jetty for berthing marine vessels associated with the exploration activities. A closed warehouse or land space for erecting a closed warehouse inside the port area, an open concrete/hardened yard inside the port area spreading over 10,000 square meters, land/space for erecting a liquid mud plant inside the port area with an area of 1,600 square meters also has to be provided for the oil company.

A dedicated space for erecting a Bulk Handling Plant inside the port area and Jetty Crane shall also be provided to the oil company, sources indicated.

