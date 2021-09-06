Officials hold meet on Nipah prevention

KOCHI

06 September 2021 22:49 IST

A meeting of health officials and members of the rapid response team was held here on Monday in the wake of the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode.

They discussed the measures to be taken in the wake of any such incident in the district and decided to step up surveillance. Training will be given to health personnel on disease surveillance and monitoring. A meeting of various departments will be held to coordinate and implement the disease prevention and management plan, according to an official communication.

